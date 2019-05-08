Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Update: This code doesn’t seem to be working anymore, but the $10 list price is actually $1 less than usual, and a 5% coupon makes it a bit cheaper still.

We know you guys like Velcro cable ties, but if you’re interested in a different option for keeping your wires organized, these neoprene zip-up sleeves are another great option. $9 gets you four 19.5" sleeves (with promo code 5P7Y567X) , which can either be used separately, or zipped together into the ultimate cable snake.



If these don’t seem quite right for your cable management needs, check out our round-up of other ideas to clean up your desk.