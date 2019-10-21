Finally Get An Instant Pot, Or Accessorize the One You Already Own, With a Bunch of Great Deals

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi | $100 | Amazon

Whether you finally want to get an Instant Pot to help with Thanksgiving dinner, or want to improve your pressure cooking quality of life by adding some accessories to your arsenal, Amazon’s offering a bunch of great deals today.



Advertisement

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi

If you don’t have an Instant Pot at all, this is a good place to start. The Wi-Fi connected smart Instant Pot lets you control your cooking from the couch, and is $50 less than usual today. If you have an Alexa device, you can even control your pressure cooker with your voice.

Advertisement

Extra Pots

Anyone that does a lot of Instant Pot cooking knows that the inner pot is never clean when you need it most. Adding an extra pot (or two or three) to your collection means that you’ll be able to start cooking quickly (which is sort of the point), and both the standard steel and the nonstick inner pots are on sale today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sealing Rings

Sealing rings can wear out over time, and even under the best conditions, they can get smelly. If you have the family-sized 8 quart Instant Pot, $9 is a great price for a pack of two replacement rings.

Advertisement

Slow Cooker Lid

Advertisement

When you don’t need dinner done quickly, the Instant Pot also works perfectly well as a slow cooker. But its opaque metal lid makes it hard to see how your food is coming along, and it can be all too easy to forget to open up the pressure valve when using slow cook mode.



Advertisement

Enter the official Instant Pot tempered glass lid, which is basically just a slow cooker lid that’s designed to fit the standard 6 qt. Instant Pot inner pot. Normally $15, it’s down to $11 on Amazon today. It’s more of a “nice to have” than a “need to have,” but if you find yourself cooking most of your meals in the Instant Pot these days (guilty), it’s a good quality of life addition to your collection.