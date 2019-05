Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Do you feel like you’re struggling to fall asleep every night? It can be hard for our brains to just shut off at the end of a long day. If you’re constantly tossing and turning, you might want to test out a sound machine. Luckily, you can take your pick on machines, thanks to Amazon’s Marpac Sound Machine Gold Box. You can choose from five machines, ranging in price between $20 and $38.