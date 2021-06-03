It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Finally Find Out Where Jotaro's Hair Ends and Hat Begins When You Pre-Order This JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Statue

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Banpresto JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Jotaro Kujo | $49 | Amazon

Banpresto JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Jotaro Kujo | $49 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Banpresto JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Jotaro Kujo | $49 | Amazon

So I’m only partway through Stardust Crusaders and it’s easily my favorite arc so far. The stands are increasingly wacky, the line-reads are ridiculous, and it’s a nonstop joy. But I have one question about Jotaro’s head that has left me scratching my own. Is that hair? Is that a hat? Is it both? How is it both? There is no separation so how can it be both? Okay I suppose that is several questions, just all surrounding the same thing. We can find out the answer together though by pre-ordering this Jotaro statue for $49, previously listed at $66. Let’s do it. Plus ULTRA!!! (oh shit wrong show).

Advertisement