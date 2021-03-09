It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Finally Defeat Bowser By Buying His Entire Castle for $30 and Becoming His Landlord

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Amazon
Bowser’s Castle Playset | $30 | Amazon | Clip coupon

No matter how many times you defeat Bowser, he always seems to come back, doesn’t he? The guy just keeps building new castles and Mario just keeps breaking through their lax security systems and beating him to death. There has to be a better way. Now, there is. You can buy a Bowser’s castle playset for $30 today (clip the coupon to get the full discount) at Amazon. Once doing that, you will technically own his land, making you his landlord. That means that you can charge him an absurd amount of money for rent with no real rules stopping you from doing that. With no meaningful protection for renters in place, Bowser will be forced to move out. Frankly, it sucks! Anyway, this is a pretty cool playset filled with lots of little obstacles like firebars, so enjoy your new property.

