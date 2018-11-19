Graphic: Shep McAllister

Shark clearly wants to take a bite out of Dyson with its aggressive move into the cordless vacuum space, and now you can get the X40 for its Black Friday price of just $150.



The X40 can run for up to 40 minutes on a charge (double what you’d get from a Dyson V6, the only Dyson that’s in the same ballpark in terms of price), or up to 30 minutes when using the powered head, which includes two separate brush rolls for grabbing small dust and larger debris. And yes, it also transforms into a hand vac for cleaning furniture, car seats, window blinds, and other hard-to-clean places.