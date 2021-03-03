Finally Connect Bluetooth Headphones to Your Switch With This Transmitter for $42

Nintendo Switch Wireless Transmitter Image : Amazon

Have you even wanted to use bluetooth headphones with your Nintendo Switch? Too bad! Despite being a modern portable device, the console does not support the feature, meaning you’re stuck using wired headphones. Of course, when there’s a first-party problem, it call for third-party innovation. Check out this AirFly wireless transmitter, which connects right into your Switch’s headphone jack. Plugging this in will miraculously allow you to use wireless headphones with your Switch at long last. If you’re curious about trying it out, it’s currently $42 over at Amazon. Or you could always wait until Nintendo officially announces a Switch Pro and hope that bluetooth is part of that model. I’m not holding my breath, personally.