No joke, I dove head first into a giant tub of these Cheez Balls last weekend. And this $22 12-pack of Planters Cheez Balls may find its way into my schedule, real soon.

I know there are probably classier, more artisanal, less messy snacks out there. But in terms of fun and ridiculousness, these are pretty great in my book.

Be sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the maximum discount.