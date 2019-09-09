Graphic: Shep McAllister

Plastic straws are killing the turtles, but the paper straws replacing them aren’t worth the, uh, paper they’re printed on. What’s a person with sensitive teeth to do?



Finally, X-Chef has made a truly portable metal straw that collapses down small, and slides into your pocket or attaches to a keychain. This set of two is priced at $15, but if you clip the 5% coupon and use promo code GJQ8L75U at checkout to get it for $10. The carrying cases can even hold the little pipe cleaner to wash it, but I’ll be honest: I haven’t used a pipe cleaner on my metal straws for years, and I haven’t died yet.