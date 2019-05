Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Final Fantasy X|X2 HD Remaster on the Nintendo Switch is down to $40 today. This is one of the rare discounts we’ve seen on this particular title and an all-time low. You’ll get about 100 hours of RPG action with this bundle, and that’s pretty amazing for the price. Plus, those hundred hours are pretty sweet.