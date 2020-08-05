Final Fantasy VII: Remake Shows Cloud Like You've Never Seen Him, Now Only $40

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Screenshot : Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII: Remake | $40 | Amazon

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII: Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima hasn’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Amazon has the remake up for $40.

Advertisement

This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn ‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.