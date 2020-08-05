It's all consuming.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Shows Cloud Like You've Never Seen Him, Now Only $40

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Final Fantasy VII: Remake | $40 | Amazon
Screenshot: Square Enix
Final Fantasy VII: Remake | $40 | Amazon

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII: Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima hasn’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Amazon has the remake up for $40.

This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

