Film Nerds Get Hyped With This Sale on Select Blu-rays From the Criterion Collection, Up to 50% off

Up to 50% off Select Criterion Collections Image : Sheilah Villari

Up to 50% off Select Criterion Collections | Amazon Gold Box



The Criterion Collection is the gold standard for film snobs and movie lovers the world over. But for a good reason . These boxes and bundles are beautifully designed and provide supplementary material to dig deeper into your favorite pieces of cinema. Amazon is having a huge sale on the majority of the collection.

Advertisement

There are so many classics and fan favorites you’re sure to find one of yours or discover a new one. This is the perfect opportunity to finally see that movie you’ve always been told you need to see, like Hidden Fortress that inspired A New Hope.

I was in a pretty in-depth film criticism program in college, so of course, I gush over these sales, and one of my all-time favorites is included in it . Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless kicked off the French New Wave movement and is a must to impress your cinematic pals. It’s gorgeous in so many ways, and I’ve read the accompanying book multiple times over the years.

Anytime I can bring up Metropolitian, I do . I have no idea why but this movie has stayed with me since I first saw it nineteen years old, but it has . If wit and anxiety could be personified, it’d be this Whit Stillman film. This is one of the indie greats of the 90s.

Advertisement

Several titles are also “ g et 3 for the price of 2,” but you really have to dig around as there isn’t a designated se ction for those within the Criterion tab. But beloved slacker comedy Dazed and Confused is included in that deal.

Advertisement

All these will ship for free for Prime members.