Photo: Amazon

Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cams, and you can capture your next adventure for under $50 with today’s deal on the Yi Lite. Because you never know when you might go viral.



Compared to the original Yi Action Cam, the Yi Lite adds a 2" touchscreen, 4K/15FPS recording, and improved 2+ hour battery life. At $46 on sale, it’s a no-brainer upgrade for the screen alone, which helps you line up your shots, and also makes it much easier to change the camera’s settings.