You can’t just have one or two Qi charging pads. Once your phone supports wireless charging, you suddenly want them everywhere you might set down your phone. Cooking? Using the bathroom? Sitting on the couch? These are valuable charging opportunities, dammit!



This Qi pad from RAVPower supports 10W charging on compatible Android phones (if you provide a Quick Charge wall adapter), or 5W charging on iPhones, and it’s just $10 on Amazon today with promo code KINJAFWK.