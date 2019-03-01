5-Pack Scotch-Brite Lint Rollers | $7 | Amazon | Clip the $2.80 coupon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

You own lint rollers, because you aren’t slovenly, but have you ever noticed that you seem to run out of sheets when you’re covered in cat hair and running late a wedding? With this 5-pack for $7 (after clipping the $2.80 coupon), you won’t find yourself in that bind again for a good long while.