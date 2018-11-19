Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just one solid Black Friday wasn’t enough for the outdoorsmen at Merrell, it seems. The gear purveyors are taking up to 60% off popular styles for men and women via their big doorbuster deal, and they’re offering an extra 30% off sale items with promo code THANKFUL18. If that’s not reason enough to put down the screens and take a holiday hike with the family, we don’t know what is.