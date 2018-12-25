Best Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
Amazon’s Kindle ebook sales have become as much a Christmas tradition as opening presents and drinking too much eggnog, and this year’s edition doesn’t disappoint. Download hits to your new (0r old) Kindle like The Woman In the Window, Home Deus, and Hidden Figures, just for starters. It’s not the biggest ebook sale Amazon’s ever run, but it does have an unusually high concentration of bona fide hit titles.