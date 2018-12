Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time for another big Kindle ebook sale. The theme today is Sci-Fi, and highlights include Autonomous, from io9's founding editor Annalee Newitz, Neal Stephenson’s Anathem, and a multi-generational epic about an elevated race of sentient space spiders called Children of Time, which happened to be one of my favorite books this year. Just trust me.