It’s always nice to have a good bank of movies to watch on your next flight, long line at the post office, or whenever else you might have some down time.
Take your pick of these 10-film bundles, all selling for $20 right now.
- Iconic Films of the 70's: Paper Moon, The Great Gatsby (1974), Love Story, Grease, The Out-of-Towners (1970), Harold and Maude, Heaven Can Wait, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, The Bad News Bears, Plaza Suite
- 10 Iconic Films of the 70's: Adventures of the Wilderness Family, Apocalypse Now, Hercules In New York, The Conversation (1974), The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976), Meatballs, Rain of Fire, The Wicker Man (1973), The Nightcomers, Winter Kills
- Iconic Films of the 80's: The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, Airplane!, Footloose (1984), Urban Cowboy, Clue, Pretty in Pink, Some Kind of Wonderful, Terms of Endearment, Crocodile Dundee, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- 10 Iconic Films of the 80's: Endless Love, Manhunter, Dirty Dancing, Earth Girls Are Easy, Evil Dead 2, Drugstore Cowboy, Angel Heart, Kickboxer, Rambo: First Blood, Ran (1985)
- Iconic Films of the 90's: Wayne’s World, Clueless, The Truman Show, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Galaxy Quest, Ghost, Kingpin (1996), Superstar, Runaway Bride, Tommy Boy
- 10 Iconic Films of the 90's: Pi, Scream, The English Patient, Clerks, The Blair Witch Project, Good Will Hunting, Swingers, Basic Instinct, The Limey, Reservoir Dogs
- Iconic Films of the 00's: Zoolander, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days, Tropic Thunder, Almost Famous, School of Rock, I Love You, Man, She’s the Man, Mean Girls, Old School
- 10 Iconic Films of the 00's: American Psycho, Crash (2004), Gangs of New York (2002), Monster’s Ball, No Country for Old Men, 3:10 to Yuma (2007), Saw (Unrated Director’s Cut), Mulholland Drive, Secretary, Lord of War
- 2000's Must Own: Action: Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Man On Fire (2004), The Day After Tomorrow, I, Robot, Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World, Jumper, Hitman (2007), The Transporter, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Titan A.E.
- 2000's Must Own: Comedy: Idiocracy, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Borat, The Girl Next Door (2004), Grandma’s Boy (2006), What Happens In Vegas, Napoleon Dynamite, Me, Myself & Irene, Where the Heart Is, Dude, Where’s My Car?
- 2000's Must Own: Drama: Walk the Line, The Family Stone, Cast Away, Slumdog Millionaire, Garden State, A Good Year, Runaway Jury, Bottle Shock, The Beach, Once
- Best Of The 80's: Big, Raising Arizona, Wall Street, Romancing the Stone, Big Trouble In Little China, 9 to 5, Commando (1985), Working Girl, The Fly (1986), The Man from Snowy River
- Best Of The 90's: Independence Day, Fight Club, Mrs. Doubtfire, Speed, My Cousin Vinny, The Last of the Mohicans (Director’s Definitive Cut), There’s Something About Mary, The X-Files: Fight the Future, Entrapment, The Thin Red Line
- Classic 70's Collection: Taxi Driver, Murder By Death, 1776, Drunken Master, Kramer vs. Kramer, The Last Picture Show (Director’s Cut), Midnight Express, Shampoo, Brian’s Song, The Way We Were
- Classic 80's Collection: The Karate Kid (1984), Steel Magnolias (1989), Gandhi, Ghostbusters (1984), The Natural, Stripes (Extended Cut), Tootsie, The Blue Lagoon (1980), Fright Night (1985), School Daze
- Classic 90's Collection: A Few Good Men, A League of Their Own, Sleepless In Seattle, Boyz N the Hood, Donnie Brasco, Men In Black, Cliffhanger, Can’t Hardly Wait, The Quick and the Dead, Rudy
- Action Movies of the 2000's: Snatch, Black Hawk Down, 2012, Hancock, Kung Fu Hustle, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Ghost Rider, Charlie’s Angels, XXX, Resident Evil
- Comedy Movies of the 2000's: Superbad, Pineapple Express, The Holiday, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, Joe Dirt, Hitch, The Benchwarmers, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, RV, Men In Black II
- Romantic Movies of the 2000's: The Holiday, Memoirs of a Geisha, Hitch, The Wedding Planner, 13 Going On 30, Maid In Manhattan, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Punch-Drunk Love, America’s Sweethearts, Mona Lisa Smile
