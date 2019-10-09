It's all consuming.
Fill Your Home With These Fall Flowers For $35

Chelsea Stone
Peruvian Lilies: 10 Stems with Clear Vase | $35 | 1800Flowers
Peruvian Lilies: 10 Stems with Clear Vase | $35 | 1800Flowers

Flowers are more frequently associated with spring, but that doesn’t mean you should do without them for the rest of the year. Spruce up your home for fall with a vase of these Peruvian lilies from 1800Flowers (or just gift them to someone special). Ten lilies in very fall-appropriate colors, plus a clear vase, will cost you just $35. Not to mention, shipping is free. The flowers will arrive in bud form, but you’ll get a kick out of watching them bloom throughout the season.

