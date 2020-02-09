Fill Your Empty Home (and Heart) With These On-Sale Succulents From Amazon

House Plant and Succulent Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Succulents are basically the cats of plants... just not as sad when you have a lot of them. They don’t need a lot of attention to thrive. They’ll need some water and care here and there, but otherwise they’ll get by.

Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a bunch of them ahead of Valentine’s Day. If you’re in a relationship, succulents trump a bouquet of roses that’ll die in a week. If you’re single, well, they’re nice to look at while you mull over your romantic failures.

Do you already have a ton of succulents? Luckily this sale also includes a number of houseplants. So really, there’s something for everyone.

But unlike true love, this sale won’t last. So... get yours today.

