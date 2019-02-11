Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Succulents are basically the cats of plants... just not as sad when you have a lot of them. They don’t need a lot of attention to thrive. They’ll need some water and care here and there, but otherwise they’ll get by.

Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a bunch of them for Valentine’s Day. If you’re in a relationship, succulents trump a bouquet of roses that’ll die in a week. If you’re single, well, they’re nice to look at while you mull over your romantic failures.

And just like true love, this sale won’t last. So... *sigh*