Best Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from over a dozen bestsellers including Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race, Crucible: A Thriller, The Gown: A Novel of the Royal Wedding, and more. Prices start at $2 and go all the way up to $4. I’ve included a few notable titles, but go to the main page to see all of the options.