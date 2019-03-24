Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from over a dozen digital copies of New York Times bestsellers including TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking, Calypso by David Sedaris, and CIRCE by Madeline Miller. Prices start at $2 and go all the way up to $7. I’ve included a few notable titles, but go to the main page to see all of the options.

$7 CIRCE 331 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now