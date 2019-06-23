Amazon’s Goodthreads line of men’s clothing is incredibly affordable, but if the couple of shirts I own and the review scores are any indication, it’s really good too.



We’ve seen a handful of Goodthreads deals over the past few months, but today’s sale offers steeper discounts than usual, and on (at least for the items we spot checked) every available color for each style, rather than just one. The catch? This sale is only running today.

Options literally run the gamut from swim trunks to parkas, but staples like button downs, chinos, shorts, and affordable blazers make up the bulk of the offerings. A few favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the options, many of which are priced at under $20.