Fill Up That Tea (Or Ramen) Cup in Style With $15 Off a Capresso H20 Plus Glass Kettle

Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle | $45 | Bed Bath & Beyond

My electric glass kettle is probably one of my favorite items in my tiny apartment kitchen. Seriously, I use it for tea, hot chocolate, ramen, oatmeal— it’s so convenient to have boiling water in just minutes without having to pull out a pan.

Because it sits out so prominently, I kind of wish that I had invested in a slightly more stylish option— like this Capresso H20 Plus glass kettle.

You can get it over at Bed Bath & Beyond for $15 off, bringing it down to $45. This is well below the Amazon price, which hovers closer to $60. You also get free shipping, so grab it while the deal lasts!