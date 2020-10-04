Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Fill Up That Tea (Or Ramen) Cup in Style With $15 Off a Capresso H20 Plus Glass Kettle

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBed Bath & Beyond
40
Save
Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle | $45 | Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle | $45 | Bed Bath & Beyond
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle | $45 | Bed Bath & Beyond

My electric glass kettle is probably one of my favorite items in my tiny apartment kitchen. Seriously, I use it for tea, hot chocolate, ramen, oatmeal— it’s so convenient to have boiling water in just minutes without having to pull out a pan.

Advertisement

Because it sits out so prominently, I kind of wish that I had invested in a slightly more stylish option—like this Capresso H20 Plus glass kettle.

You can get it over at Bed Bath & Beyond for $15 off, bringing it down to $45. This is well below the Amazon price, which hovers closer to $60. You also get free shipping, so grab it while the deal lasts!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get $60 Off This WD easystore 4TB External Hard Drive, Today Only

Save $20 on a Refurbished Ring Stick Up Cam, No Wires Necessary

So You Want to Learn Tarot? Here's How to Get Started

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games