Fill the RPG-Shaped Black Hole In Your Life With The Outer Worlds On PS4 For $27

Tercius
The Outer Worlds | $27 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page
The Outer Worlds | $27 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page

Right now, you can pick up a copy of The Outer Worlds for a low $27 if you clip the coupon on the page. Eric Ravenscraft described it as a “mix of Fallout-style frontier survival with corporate satire creates a rich world that, even if it feels a little small, still makes for a satisfying way to spend a few dozen hours.”

Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price. Act fast, since there’s no telling when that coupon will exceed its redemption limit.

