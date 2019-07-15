Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Prime Day Connected Home Sale | Amazon
While it’s not an exhaustive list of smart home deals, Amazon’s Prime Day “connected home” sales page is chock full of components to build the smart home of your dreams.
Advertisement
TP-Link’s Kasa gear makes up the bulk of the sale, including smart plugs, smart bulbs, smart power strips, and smart light switches, all of which we recommend, but check out the rest of the sale for deals on routers, smart garage door openers, and more.