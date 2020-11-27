It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Figure Out Where You Come From With an AncestryDNA Kit, 50% Off

50% Off Ancestry DNA | $47 | Amazon
50% Off Ancestry DNA | $47 | Amazon

If you’ve always wondered where you hail from, you can order an AncestryDNA kit for 50% off it’s original list price, bringing the price down to $47. Once you’ve gathered enough bodiliy fluids for the scientists to test out, you’ll be able to view your results on the app. When I did mine in 2016, I found out I had a bit of Filipino and Polyneisian heritage on top of my already complex Black gene pool. Why not find out your roots?

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

