Figure Out Where You Come From With an AncestryDNA Kit, 50% Off

If you’ve always wondered where you hail from, you can order an AncestryDNA kit for 50% off it’s original list price, bringing the price down to $47. Once you’ve gathered enough bodiliy fluids for the scientists to test out, you’ll be able to view your results on the app. When I did mine in 2016, I found out I had a bit of Filipino and Polyneisian heritage on top of my already complex Black gene pool . Why not find out your roots?