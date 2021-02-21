It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Figure Out What's up With Your Car With a $40 FIXD Vehicle Diagnostic Device

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
FIXD Vehicle Diagnostic Device | $40 | Best Buy
FIXD Vehicle Diagnostic Device | $40 | Best Buy
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

FIXD Vehicle Diagnostic Device | $40 | Best Buy

You’re getting that light telling you something’s up with your car, but who has the time (or desire) to take their car to the shop right now? We’re still living in a pandemic too. So why not find out what’s wrong with a FIXD Vehicle Diagnostic Device, $20 off right now at Best Buy?

You can grab the tool for just $40 for a possibly limited time (it’s not clear on the site how long the sale price will last).

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
NordVPN 2-Year Membership
Click here for instant savings!
NordVPN 2-Year Membership

Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter