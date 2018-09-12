Figure Out How to Answer Awkward Texts When You Play This $15 Party Game

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Think You Can Text? Adult Party Game | $15 | Amazon

If you’ve ever gotten an awkward text and not known how to answer it, Think You Can Text? Adult Party Game is a game you’re going to want to play. Right now, it is a Deal of the Day and is only $15 on Amazon.

When playing Thing You Can Text? you’ll need to think fast of clever responses to awkward text situations. While playing, you’ll have eight cards in your hand to choose from when sending back a reply. Do you think you’d actually have the best text?