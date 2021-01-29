Fight the Cold and Save up To 35% on Winter-Resistant Outerwear in This Huckberry Clearance Sale

Outerwear Clearance Sale Image : Huckberry

Holy shirt is it cold outside! The wind’s blowing at 13 miles per hour here in New York, and while the temperature reads about 20 degrees, it actually feels like 10 degrees, which sucks!! Still, it feels like 3 degrees in Toronto, but I guess that’s the price you pay for free health care.

Speaking of prices, Huckberry’s holding a clearance sale on fall outerwear, which can technically be used as winterwear since fall feels like winter depending on where you live. This Proof Stealth hoodie, for instance, looks cozy enough to survive at least 6 more weeks of winter, no matter what the gopher says next week. It’s resistant against rain and snow and is made from down and feathers in an ethical way that ensures the animals involved are not hurt in the process. For extra warmth and insulation, consider the $130 Grayers quilted jacket. Despite its lightweight design, it can hold its own while combatting harsh temperatures.

Of course, jackets aren’t the only things discounted in this sale. You can also step into a pair of SeaVees Coronado boots, put on your best lumberjack impression in a Taylor Stitch flannel, or even protect your GameStop investment earnings in a durable Andar six-card wallet. Shop the whole sale here, and rest assured you’ll find something in there you were looking to buy anyway. It is finally approaching layer-wearing weather after all.

