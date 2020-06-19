It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Fight Summer Dryness With This Cool Mist Humidifier for 32% Off Today

Sheilah Villari
Pure Enrichment Cool Mist Humidifier | $34 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Most people think of a humidifier as a seasonal winter item with the heat running in our homes drying everything out. The summer can be just as much of a culprit for dry skin, bloody noses, and sore throats. This one from Pure Enrichment is 32% off in this Amazon lightning deal today.

This little humidifier can run for twenty-four hours at a steady output and works brilliantly in the bedroom helping you get a more restful sleep. Its gentle hum will be no bother as you slumber and its quiet beeps wouldn’t even wake even the fussiest of sleepers. You can adjust to high or low mists depending on your need and it safely knows to turn off when the water tank gets low. It’s easy to clean and operate. Plus it comes with a five-year warranty.

This is a lightning deal so it will only run for the next four hours or until it runs out. Free shipping for Prime members.

