Fight Spring Allergies With This Cool Mist Humidifier That's Now 57% Off

Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier | $69 | SideDeal



Most people think of a humidifier as a seasonal winter item with the heat running in our homes drying everything out. The cold weather is a culprit for dry skin, bloody noses, and sore throats. But Spring can be just as trying with everything blooming, bringing with it stuffiness and sneezing. While it does its heavy lifting in the chilly months, this is a great item to have year-round. This Boneco Cool Mist Hu midifier is 57% off today and is ready to bring a little relief to your abode.

This humidifier can run for hours with steady output and works brilliantly in the bedroom, helping you get a more restful sleep. Its gentle hum will be no bother as you slumber, and its quiet beeps wouldn’t even wake even the lightest of sleepers. You can adjust to high or low mists depending on your need, and it safely knows to turn off when the water tank gets low. It’s easy to clean and operate. This is made for a large room and can even take essential oils to add a little fragrance.

