Fight Forever With Chun-Li and Cammy on the HORI Fighting Stick Mini for Nintendo Switch, Down to $53

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
You don’t want to be stuck on Joy-Cons when it’s time to load up Street Fighter. The HORI Fighting Stick Mini gives you a much better 8-button layout for landing combos, and Amazon has it down to $53 today. This version, officially licensed by both Nintendo and Capcom, feature Chun-Li and Cammy in a special blue and gold design.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

