Germ Guardian True HEPA Air Filter | $64

Fall allergies are just around the corner, and household allergens like dust and pet dander don’t take any seasons off. So if you’re feeling sniffly, this True HEPA air purifier could be the answer for just $64.



The Germ Guardian AC4825 combines a charcoal filter, a true HEPA filter, and a germ-killing UV-light to scrub germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens from the air in your bedroom (0r whatever small-to-medium-sized room you’d like).

This model has been around for a long time, and has garnered a 4.2 star rating on over 9,000 reviews, but it’s never been cheaper than it is today. In fact, $64 would be a terrific price for any True HEPA air purifier; most in that price range feature cheaper “HEPA-like” filters.