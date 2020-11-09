It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Fight and Hack the System In Watch Dogs: Legion, Now Just $42 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox One &amp; Xbox Series X/S) | $42 | Eneba | Use code DOGSLEGION30
Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S) | $42 | Eneba | Use code DOGSLEGION30
Image: Ubisoft
Best Gaming Deals
Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S) | $42 | Eneba | Use code DOGSLEGION30

Between Brexit, second lockdowns, and the loss of an honorary royal family member, the Londoners in Watch Dogs: Legion are going through it. Making matters worse, parliament is selling out its citizens and ushering in dystopian surveillance systems, and anyone who tries to fight back is utterly and swiftly silenced. That’s why Dedsec needs you to come in and be a fearless leader against tyranny, oppression, and kingly obsessions with the original recipe.

If you’re on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, you can answer the call for just $42, the going price at Eneba when using promo code DOGSLEGION30.

In Watch Dogs: Legion, you’re equipped with state of the art technology bolstered by a weaponized artificial intelligence, the same one employed by elites atop the food chain to carry out all sorts of wicked agendas.

You can hack drones, cars, air lifts, robots, and reprogram digital billboards to spread what you feel is a more righteous message. Recruit to your cause and play with practically any citizen along the way, each with their own unique perks, bonuses, and personalities. It’s troubling how many hours I’ve spent in this game just stalking random passersby and reading their glorified dating profiles, and it’s even more addictive when you get off your ass to dole out the digital punishment.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

