Fight and Hack the System In Watch Dogs: Legion, Now Just $42 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S) | $42 | Eneba | Use code DOGSLEGION30

Between Brexit, second lockdowns, and the loss of an honorary royal family member , the Londoners in Watch Dogs: Legion are going through it. Making matters worse, parliament is selling out its citizens and ushering in dystopian surveillance systems, and anyone who tries to fight back is utterly and swiftly silenced. That’s why Dedsec needs you to come in and be a fearless leader against tyranny, oppression, and kingly obsessions with the original recipe .

If you’re on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, you can answer the call for just $42, the going price at Eneba when using promo code DOGSLEGION30.

In Watch Dogs: Legion, you’re equipped with state of the art technology bolstered by a weaponized artifici al intelligence, the same one employed by elites atop the food chain to carry out all sorts of wicked agendas.

You can hack drones, cars, air lifts, robots, and reprogram digital billboards to spread what you feel is a more righteous message. Recruit to your cause and play with practically any citizen along the way, each with their own unique perks, bonuses, and personalities. It’s troubling how many hours I’ve spent in this game just stalking random passersby and reading their glorified dating profiles, and it’s even more addictive wh en you get off your ass to dole out the digital punishment.