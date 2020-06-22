Fenty's Slip Shine Lipstick Is Finally Here and They Want to Give You a Gift When You Buy Two

Buy 2 Slip Shines Lipsticks Get a Gift Photo : Fenty Beauty

One of Fenty’s most anticipated products is finally here! After having the launch date bumped for all the right reasons we’ve got ten new sheer lipsticks from Rihann a. And if you purchase tw o they want to gift you a wristlet to put them in.

Sheer lipstick is wonderful because no mirror or compact is needed to know it went on flawlessly. Rhianna selected ten beautiful shades that compliment any skin tone . The nourishing ingredients won’t leave lips dry and ensure shimmer and gloss for hours. They are creamy and buildable which I really like because sometimes I love a matte that I want to add a little pop to . I’m looking at you, Quartz Ca ndy! Each slip shine runs for $22.

No code needed to get the lipstick bag, just add to slip shines to the cart and it’ll work its magic. Free shipping on all orders and the deal will run until these are all gone .

