Summer calls for breezy showstopping outfits, and with that comes trying to find the perfect lipstick to match. It needs to be vibrant and long-lasting for the heat and humidity. A perfect smooth all-day lipstick is in your future, thanks to bad girl RiRi. Fenty’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is just $7 right now and still available in seven killer colors.

The ultra-slim tube will fit in the smallest of purses or even a pocket. This glides on as a matte but is soft and doesn’t dry out your lips. As mentioned, there are seven available to match with any skin tone or ensemble you have dreamed up. These are highly pigmented, so that color is really going to pop on your pout. I roll with Freckle Fiesta, a spiced terracotta shade, for special nights out. And Clapback is a true navy and for days I just want a fun pop of color. You’ll absolutely find a shade that’s perfect for you or even give a unique one a try. Maybe wicked green or a vivid violet? You won’t need to reapply much, so these petite tubes last, and at 61% off, you might as well grab a few.

