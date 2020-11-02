Fenty's Perfect All Day Wear Matte Lipstick Is Just $13 Right Now

Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | $13 | Sephora



Normally we’d all be looking for that showstopping outfit for holiday parties and with that comes trying to find perfect lipstick. It needs to be vibrant and long-lasting. But alas, that is not this year. But that doesn’t mean the perfect smooth all-day lipstick isn’t in your future still. Fenty’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is just $13 right now in 23 hues.

The ultra-slim tube will fit in the smallest of purses or even a pocket. This glides on as a matte but is soft and doesn’t dry out your lips. As mentioned there are 23 colors available to match with any skin tone or ensemble you have dreamed up. These are highly pigmented so that color is really going to pop on your pout. I roll with Ma’Damn, a royal red, for special nights out. And Candy Venom, an electric pink, is for days I just want a fun pop of color. You’ll absolutely find a shade that’s perfect for you or even give a unique one a try. Maybe deep teal or a vivid violet? You won’t need to reapply much so these petite tubes last and at 28% off you might as well grab a few.

Free shipping on orders over $35.