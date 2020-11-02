Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Fenty's Perfect All Day Wear Matte Lipstick Is Just $13 Right Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsFenty Beauty
135
Save
Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | $13 | Sephora
Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | $13 | Sephora
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | $13 | Sephora

Normally we’d all be looking for that showstopping outfit for holiday parties and with that comes trying to find perfect lipstick. It needs to be vibrant and long-lasting. But alas, that is not this year. But that doesn’t mean the perfect smooth all-day lipstick isn’t in your future still. Fenty’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is just $13 right now in 23 hues.

Advertisement

The ultra-slim tube will fit in the smallest of purses or even a pocket. This glides on as a matte but is soft and doesn’t dry out your lips. As mentioned there are 23 colors available to match with any skin tone or ensemble you have dreamed up. These are highly pigmented so that color is really going to pop on your pout. I roll with Ma’Damn, a royal red, for special nights out. And Candy Venom, an electric pink, is for days I just want a fun pop of color. You’ll absolutely find a shade that’s perfect for you or even give a unique one a try. Maybe deep teal or a vivid violet? You won’t need to reapply much so these petite tubes last and at 28% off you might as well grab a few.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Watch Your Favorite Shows on a Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 Off

Monday's Best Deals: Sony 55" 4K Smart TV, LEGO Super Mario Sets, Echo Show 5, Fenty Beauty Lipstick, Sweese Dishes, Baby Groot Succulent Planters, and More

Grab Sweese Dishes for Up to 39% off Their Orginal List Price, Today Only

KN95 Face Masks Aren't Sexy, but Safety Is and This 40-Pack Is Just $24