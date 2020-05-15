Fenty's First Sitewide Sale Saves You 25% on Everything

25% off Sitewide Photo : Sheilah Villari

25% off Sitewide | Fenty Beauty



If you have ever been curious about trying Fenty now is the time. They have never run a sitewide sale before but from now until May 18 you can get 25% off anything. This even includes sale items and value sets.

Advertisement

You can snag the best seller pro filt’r long wear foundation for almost $9 less. I love my Moroccan Spice palette which is just $ 35 right now. This is absolutely the deal you’ve been waiting for and if it goes well maybe we will get another one this year.

Free shipping on all orders and the discount comes off once you add the items to your cart .