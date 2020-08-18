Fellas, It's Time to Beat the Heat With up to 50% off Swimwear at Huckberry

Image : Huckberry

Up to 50% off Men’s Swimwear | Huckberry

While we’re not exactly having the most normal of ones this summer, those of you with access to private pools or isolated beaches are no doubt in need of new, fashionable swimwear. Believe me, I’ve been rocking the 80s-style Kmart trunks for years now, and these heavily discounted swim shorts at Huckberry appear to be just the antidote for my first-world woes.

Personally, I’m keen on this cactus-adorned swimsuit from Boardies. Another, more classic and subdued option are the Rhythm Vintage Palm trunks, which bear a muted vintage grey color scheme, perfect for blending in at the beach. If you’re partial to bolder, pastel designs, however, you’re in luck as the bright green Boardies Overlay shorts are like a tropical-theme episode of ZOOM on PBS from the 90s. And Howler Brothers’ Stretch Bruja boardshorts are like a watercolor tattoo for your legs that never fades.