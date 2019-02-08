Listen up, cool guys: Filson, a brand that seems made for some sort of sophisticated outdoorsman, makes our favorite backpack and shearling-collared jacket, and right now on Zappos, you can shop a range of the brand’s apparel and accessories at marked-down prices. Currently on sale, you’ll find plaid shirts, pants, jackets, a couple handsome backpacks, so seize this opportunity to add some casually ruggedness to your wardrobe.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Feel Yourself in Discounted Filson From Zappos
Listen up, cool guys: Filson, a brand that seems made for some sort of sophisticated outdoorsman, makes our favorite backpack and shearling-collared jacket, and right now on Zappos, you can shop a range of the brand’s apparel and accessories at marked-down prices. Currently on sale, you’ll find plaid shirts, pants, jackets, a couple handsome backpacks, so seize this opportunity to add some casually ruggedness to your wardrobe.