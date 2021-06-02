Feel the Wrath of the Seven Evil Exes Edition of the Music From Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Vinyl | $34 | Amazon

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Vinyl [Seven Evil Exes Edition] | $109 | Amazon

Advertisement

Whether you enjoyed the film or not, it’s a lot more inarguable how damn good the soundtrack is in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The Seven Evil Exes Edition features every song from the movie as well as several unreleased tracks. For vinyl collector’s, this might be worth it alone for the Brie Larson version of Black Sheep which may or may not have made it on my Spotify Wrapped two years in a row.