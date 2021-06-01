Feel the Weight of Your Decisions With These Metal D&D Dice for $11

Ancient Copper Dice Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Ancient Copper Dice | $11 | Amazon

I was like you once. I used cheap plastic dice for my attack rolls and ability checks. Before that, I was just using a dice roller app. Yes, either of those get the job done. In fact, a dice roller app will sometimes even do that pesky math for you. However, rolling a solid metal twenty-sided polyhedron across your friend’s table to hit a nat 20 just feels better. It’s indescribable. So go ahead and immerse yourself fully into your roleplay adventures as you roll damage with a fist full of metal with the weight of your character’s punch. Or if you’re worried about scratching the table, you can just display them under your computer monitor until ultimately putting them in a drawer because your new hairless cat won’t stop knocking them off the desk.