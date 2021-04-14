Feel the Cooling Breeze with $28 off a Homech Oscillating Tower Fan

Homech 36” Oscillating Tower Fan KJ0010409 Image : Andrew Hayward

Warmer weather is arriving, and while it may still be early days in spring, you might’ve already gotten a taste of the heat ahead. I’ll admit: I’ve already pulled out the fans a couple days in the last month here in Chicago, especially for our upstairs rooms that are often either too hot or too cold depending on season.



If you don’t have enough fans for your home with summer on the horizon, then future you will surely thank you for picking up some extra equipment right now. Homech’s 36” oscillating tower fan is currently on sale for just $62 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KJ0010409 at checkout, marking a $28 total savings off the list price.



With multiple speed settings and timer options, Homech’s quiet-running fan can keep you cool day and night. It even comes with a remote for handy adjustments from the bed or couch. Amazon customers love it: this model has a sterling 4.7-star rating from more than 13,600 reviews.