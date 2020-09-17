Feel Like You're Visiting Grandma if You Can't Right Now With This 7-Pound Bag of Butterscotch Candy

7 lbs of Individually Wrapped Butterscotch Candy Graphic : Sheilah Villari

7 lbs of Individually Wrapped Butterscotch Candy | $21 | Amazon Gold Box



I joke but my grandfather loved this candy and always had it when I would visit. He’s since passed but I always think about him when I see it. Plus I live with a dog named Mr. Butterscotch so this giant bag is really speaking to me. If you’ve got nostalgic vibes too by seeing this bag this is your lucky day. Take $4 off all seven pounds of Individually Wrapped Butterscotch goodness.

Brach’s is pretty much the king of this delightfully old fashioned sweet treat. Somehow it’s both buttery and creamy and just delightful. I always remember watching Star Trek with my Poppa when I have one of these. And now that we’ve hit September (Halloween Eve) I say grab a jack-o-lantern bowl and pretend you’re trick or treating every time you walk by because as much I don’t want to think about Halloween will be very different this year. Either way lets make more good memories with these.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

