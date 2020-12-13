It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Feel Fresh-Faced With This $15 Kiehl's Facial Ultra Cleanser and Cream Duo

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsUlta Deals
169
Save
Kiehl’s Hydration Starter Kit | $15 | Ulta
Kiehl’s Hydration Starter Kit | $15 | Ulta
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

Kiehl’s Hydration Starter Kit | $15 | Ulta

If your skin is stressed from this past hell year, you need to treat it to some quality ingredients. Go back to the basics with this Kiehl’s Hydration Starter Kit. For $15, you get the Ultra Facial Cleanser and Ultra Facial Cream.

Advertisement

Kiehl’s skincare products are high-quality, meaning they don’t include synthetic fragrances and other irritants. This particular skincare duo does include beneficial ingredients like squalene, glacial glycoprotein, and avocado oil.

This is a fantastic entry price point to try a classic brand, and would make a great Christmas gift too with its festive packaging. Grab it at Ulta Beauty while it’s still on sale!

Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter