Feel Fresh-Faced With This $15 Kiehl's Facial Ultra Cleanser and Cream Duo

If your skin is stressed from this past hell year, you need to treat it to some quality ingredients. Go back to the basics with this Kiehl’s Hydration Starter Kit. For $15, you get the Ultra Facial Cleanser and Ultra Facial Cream.

Kiehl’s skincare products are high-quality, meaning they don’t include synthetic fragrances and other irritants. This particular skincare duo does include beneficial ingredients like squalene, glacial glyc oprotein, and avocado oil.

This is a fantastic entry price point to try a classic brand, and would make a great Christmas gift too with its festive packaging. Grab it at Ulta Beauty while it’s still on sale!