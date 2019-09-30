Photo: Best Choice Products

Automatic pet feeders can be a great addition to your pet’s daily routine. If your dog or cat overeats, it can help you cut down on how much food they have available to them during the day. Or, if you’re running late, you can use an app to feed your pet once you get to work.

You can connect to the Smart Automatic Pet Feeder from your smartphone. You can access the wide-angle camera in order to get a 130-degree view of your pet, plus you can record video and snap photos. You can schedule up to four meals a day, in case you’ll be out of the house for longer than usual. The feeder also has a two-way microphone, so you can let your dog or cat know how much you love them when it is feeding time. Right now, get the feeder for $90 using the promo code KINJAPETS.