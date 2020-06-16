Feed Your Inner Happy Gilmore With up to 50% off Golfing Equipment

Save up to 50% on Golf Equipment | Amazon Gold Box
Amazon is running a huge Gold Box sale (meaning it’s only for today) on golf stuff! You’ve got your usual clubs ($240) and balls ($24), of course, and there’s even the Bob Barker starter kit featuring spiffy white Under Armour gloves ($16) and hats ($21).
There’s a lot more, too, like score card holders, ball retrievers, training aids, and rangefinders. Don’t want to leave your home office? Add your own putting green for $39. If you’re heading out to the green to destress from all the world’s mess, then head to Amazon and make sure you have what you need.
